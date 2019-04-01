MLB Rumors: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox Finalizing Seven-Year Extension

It looks as if Xander Bogaerts is going to be in Boston for a while.

The Red Sox shortstop reportedly is finalizing an extension that will keep him in Boston for the next seven years, according to multiple sources.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the Boston Red Sox are finalizing a seven-year, $132M contract extension, league sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 1, 2019

#RedSox and Xander Bogaerts are near a 6-yr, $120M extension (on top of $12M this yr) that would begin next year. He was due to be a free agent after this season. @EvanDrellich @JeffPassan were 1st on the details. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) April 1, 2019

BREAKING: The Red Sox and shortstop Xander Bogaerts are nearing a contract extension, sources said. Deal is not finalized, but is close. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) April 1, 2019

Bogaerts is in his seventh season with the Red Sox. The 26-year-old has won two World Series with the club and was named an All-Star in 2016.

He finished the 2018 season batting .288 with 23 home runs and 103 RBIs.

