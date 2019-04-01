MLB Rumors: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox Finalizing Seven-Year Extension

It looks as if Xander Bogaerts is going to be in Boston for a while.
The Red Sox shortstop reportedly is finalizing an extension that will keep him in Boston for the next seven years, according to multiple sources.
Bogaerts is in his seventh season with the Red Sox. The 26-year-old has won two World Series with the club and was named an All-Star in 2016.
He finished the 2018 season batting .288 with 23 home runs and 103 RBIs.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images
