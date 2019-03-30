Mo Vaughn Not Convinced Red Sox Will Repeat World Series Title In 2019

To win back-to-back World Series titles is a tall order for any team in the MLB. According to former Boston Red Sox first baseman Mo Vaughn, it takes “a tremendous amount of concentration” to pull off the feat.

2018 was a blockbuster year for the Red Sox, winning 108 wins during the regular season before claiming the World Series title in just five games against the Los Angeles Dodgers. With most of last season’s roster still intact, some have wondered if Boston could be headed toward another championship.

But Vaughn, who spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Red Sox, explained why he thinks it is so difficult for teams in the MLB to earn repeat titles on CBS Sports HQ.

“It’s hard to do because you have to concentrate and focus. Everything has to go right, no injuries, no pitching injuries. Eight guys playing consistently all year long, without missing a lot of time,” he said,

The last time a team to earn back-to-back World Series titles was the New York Yankees, winning three straight championships from 1998 to 2000. Vaughn believes there was a reason for that.

“You look at that Yankees team in ’98, they were just so power-packed, it was going to be tough to beat them anyway,” he said.

But with the Red Sox just one game into the season, there is no telling how well the team will do this year.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images