Mookie Betts, Christian Vazquez Not Making Excuses After Loss to Mariners

The Boston Red Sox fell in their season opener, but but weren’t making any excuses after the game.

Mookie Betts and Christian Vazquez stated that it’s a long season and they’ll need to bounce back from Thursday’s 12-4 loss to the Mariners when they take on Seattle on Friday in the second game of the Sox’s 2019 slate.

The reigning AL MVP gave credit to Seattle, but said the Red Sox had some missed opportunities that they will need to capitalize on moving forward.

