Murray State-Florida State Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

Can Ja Morant lead the No. 12-seeded Murray State to the Sweet 16?

The consensus 2019 top-five NBA draft pick shined in the the Racers’ Round of 64 win over Marquette becoming just the eighth player to record a triple double in NCAA Tournament history, and the first since Draymond Green did so in 2012. Morant finished the game with 17 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds.

No. 4-seeded Florida State enters Saturday’s contest after a 76-69 victory over the Vermont Catamounts on Thursday.

Here’s how to watch Murray State-Florida State:

Start Time: Saturday, March 23, at 6:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: March Madness Live | TNT

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images