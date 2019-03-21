Murray State-Marquette Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online

Murray State and Marquette’s first round NCAA Tournament matchup features two of the most explosive players in college basketball.

Consensus 2019 top-five NBA draft pick Ja Morant leads the No. 12-seeded Racers against Markus Howard and the No. 5-seeded Golden Eagles. Morant has been a super star this year for the Racers, with averages of an astounding 24.6 points, 10 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game. Howard has been equally impressive, averaging 25 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists per game.

Thursday’s tilt could be a preview of what’s to come at the next level.

Here’s how to watch Murray State-Marquette:

Start Time: Thursday, March 21, at 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live | TBS

