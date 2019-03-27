NASCAR Announces Massive Changes To 2020 Monster Energy Cup Schedule

For the first time since 2002, NASCAR’s top flight will not close out the season at Homestead-Miami International Speedway.
That was just one of several changes NASCAR announced on Tuesday in a massive overhaul to the 2020 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule that includes a midseason break and doubleheader weekend in Pocono that includes back-to-back Cup Series races on Saturday and Sunday.
The season still will open at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 16 with the Daytona 500, but now will close out at ISM Raceway in Arizona on Nov. 8, two weeks earlier than the season currently wraps up.
Daytona’s second race, which traditionally hovered around the Fourth of July, will now be pushed back to Saturday, Aug. 29 and will serve as the final race before the playoffs. Indianapolis will take over as hosts of Fourth of July Weekend with the Brickyard 400.
New Hampshire Motor Speedway will host its midsummer race on July 19 before the series breaks for two weeks. Another interesting wrinkle is back-to-back races at Pocono on June 27 and 28.
Here’s a look at the full schedule:
Sunday, Feb. 9 – The Clash
Thursday, Feb. 13 – Duels at Daytona
Sunday, Feb. 16 – Daytona 500
Sunday, Feb. 23 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Sunday, March 1 – Auto Club Speedway
Sunday, March 8 – ISM Raceway
Sunday, March 15 – Atlanta Motor Speedway
Sunday, March 22 – Homestead-Miami Speedway
Sunday, March 29 – Texas Motor Speedway
Sunday, April 5 – Bristol Motor Speedway
Sunday, April 12 – OFF
Sunday, April 19 – Richmond Raceway
Sunday, April 26 – Talladega Superspeedway
Sunday, May 3 – Dover International Speedway
Saturday, May 9 – Martinsville Speedway
Saturday, May 16 – All-Star Race at Charlotte
Sunday, May 24 – Charlotte Motor Speedway
Sunday, May 31 – Kansas Speedway
Sunday, June 7 – Michigan International Speedway
Sunday, June 14 – Sonoma Raceway
Sunday, June 21 – Chicagoland Speedway
Saturday, June 27 – Pocono Raceway
Sunday, June 28 – Pocono Raceway
Sunday, July 5 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Saturday, July 11 – Kentucky Speedway
Sunday, July 19 – New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Sunday, July 26 – OFF
Sunday, Aug. 2 – OFF
Sunday, Aug. 9 – Michigan International Speedway
Sunday, Aug. 16 – Watkins Glen International
Sunday, Aug. 23 – Dover International Speedway
Saturday, Aug. 29 – Daytona International Speedway
Sunday, Sept. 6 – Darlington Raceway
Saturday, Sept. 12 – Richmond Raceway
Saturday, Sept. 19 – Bristol Motor Speedway
Sunday, Sept. 27 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Sunday, Oct. 4 – Talladega Superspeedway
Sunday, Oct. 11 – Charlotte Motor Speedway
Sunday, Oct. 18 – Kansas Speedway
Sunday, Oct. 25 – Texas Motor Speedway
Sunday, Nov. 1 – Martinsville Speedway
Sunday, Nov. 8 – ISM Raceway
