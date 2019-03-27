NASCAR Announces Massive Changes To 2020 Monster Energy Cup Schedule

For the first time since 2002, NASCAR’s top flight will not close out the season at Homestead-Miami International Speedway.

That was just one of several changes NASCAR announced on Tuesday in a massive overhaul to the 2020 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule that includes a midseason break and doubleheader weekend in Pocono that includes back-to-back Cup Series races on Saturday and Sunday.

The season still will open at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 16 with the Daytona 500, but now will close out at ISM Raceway in Arizona on Nov. 8, two weeks earlier than the season currently wraps up.

Daytona’s second race, which traditionally hovered around the Fourth of July, will now be pushed back to Saturday, Aug. 29 and will serve as the final race before the playoffs. Indianapolis will take over as hosts of Fourth of July Weekend with the Brickyard 400.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway will host its midsummer race on July 19 before the series breaks for two weeks. Another interesting wrinkle is back-to-back races at Pocono on June 27 and 28.

Here’s a look at the full schedule:

Sunday, Feb. 9 – The Clash

Thursday, Feb. 13 – Duels at Daytona

Sunday, Feb. 16 – Daytona 500

Sunday, Feb. 23 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sunday, March 1 – Auto Club Speedway

Sunday, March 8 – ISM Raceway

Sunday, March 15 – Atlanta Motor Speedway

Sunday, March 22 – Homestead-Miami Speedway

Sunday, March 29 – Texas Motor Speedway

Sunday, April 5 – Bristol Motor Speedway

Sunday, April 12 – OFF

Sunday, April 19 – Richmond Raceway

Sunday, April 26 – Talladega Superspeedway

Sunday, May 3 – Dover International Speedway

Saturday, May 9 – Martinsville Speedway

Saturday, May 16 – All-Star Race at Charlotte

Sunday, May 24 – Charlotte Motor Speedway

Sunday, May 31 – Kansas Speedway

Sunday, June 7 – Michigan International Speedway

Sunday, June 14 – Sonoma Raceway

Sunday, June 21 – Chicagoland Speedway

Saturday, June 27 – Pocono Raceway

Sunday, June 28 – Pocono Raceway

Sunday, July 5 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Saturday, July 11 – Kentucky Speedway

Sunday, July 19 – New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Sunday, July 26 – OFF

Sunday, Aug. 2 – OFF

Sunday, Aug. 9 – Michigan International Speedway

Sunday, Aug. 16 – Watkins Glen International

Sunday, Aug. 23 – Dover International Speedway

Saturday, Aug. 29 – Daytona International Speedway

Sunday, Sept. 6 – Darlington Raceway

Saturday, Sept. 12 – Richmond Raceway

Saturday, Sept. 19 – Bristol Motor Speedway

Sunday, Sept. 27 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sunday, Oct. 4 – Talladega Superspeedway

Sunday, Oct. 11 – Charlotte Motor Speedway

Sunday, Oct. 18 – Kansas Speedway

Sunday, Oct. 25 – Texas Motor Speedway

Sunday, Nov. 1 – Martinsville Speedway

Sunday, Nov. 8 – ISM Raceway

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images