NBA Coach Offers Fittingly Bleak Diagnosis For Disappointing Celtics

At this point, the Boston Celtics have too many problems to count.

Brad Stevens’ team entered Sunday’s home game against the Houston Rockets already the most disappointing team in the NBA. And after an embarrassing 115-104 loss on their home court — a game that featured a rare blow up from Semi Ojeleye — the Celtics look nearly incurable.

Again, it’s tough to pinpoint the main source of the Celtics’ struggles. But one anonymous NBA coach believes he knows the root of Boston’s issues.

Check out these tweets from ESPN’s Jordan Schultz:

Panic time for #Celtics. And because east is so deep, Boston – currently seeded 5th – is vulnerable to a first-round defeat sans home-court. C’s have dropped five of six; Stevens should continue starting red-hot Smart – 10-15 3s over last 4 – and insert Jaylen Brown as a starter. https://t.co/IbTdvGrOvG — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 4, 2019

For the record: Schultz spoke with the anonymous coach Friday, so their conversation came before Sunday’s game. Still, nothing has happened in the days since that would render the take invalid.

The Celtics will look to right the ship Tuesday night when they visit the Golden State Warriors. Good luck with that.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images