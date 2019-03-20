NBA Odds: Celtics Underdogs Against 76ers In Wednesday’s Road Tilt

The Boston Celtics will be looking to sweep their season series with Philadelphia when they visit the 76ers on Wednesday as 3-point underdogs on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston has dominated its divisional rival in three previous meetings this season, capped by a 112-109 victory in Philadelphia as 7-point underdogs on February 12 that also extended its overall win streak against the Sixers to four games going into Wednesday night’s Celtics vs. 76ers betting matchup at Wells Fargo Center.

The Celtics have also enjoyed regular success at the sportsbooks when battling the 76ers, covering the spread in each of their recent wins over Philadelphia while claiming victory by an average margin of 7.5 points per game.

However, the Celtics’ domination of Philadelphia extends well beyond the current campaign. Boston has now marched to SU victory in 17 of 19 meetings with the Sixers since the start of the 2014/15 NBA season. That run features an impressive 8-1 SU record, 7-2 against the spread, in nine regular-season visits to Wells Fargo Center.

But while the Celtics regularly have owned the 76ers, they have otherwise posted mixed results of late. The team hits the road for a two-game trip on the heels of a 114-105 loss to the visiting Denver Nuggets as 4-point home chalk on Monday night to fall to 2-2 SU over their past four outings.

Overall, the Celtics have compiled a respectable 6-3 SU record in nine outings since closing out February on a brutal 2-6 SU run, but continue to be a massive disappointment to bettors after failing to cover in each of their past four outings, and falling to 3-8-1 ATS in their past 12 contests according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

On a more positive note, the Celtics went 3-1 SU during a critical swing through California earlier this month, but have struggled when visiting Eastern Conference rivals, losing SU in each of their past three including blowout losses in Toronto and Chicago.

The Celtics’ struggles have started to have an impact on the NBA futures. Hailed as legitimate contenders while opening the season trailing only the Golden State Warriors at +700 on the NBA championship odds, Boston now sits well off the pace, ranked sixth on the odds board at a lengthy +1600.

The 76ers return home after closing out a two-game road trip in Charlotte on Tuesday with a 118-114 victory as narrow 1.5-point favorites to extend their current SU win streak to five games, and also enjoy a four-game SU win streak on home court.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images