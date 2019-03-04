NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Unsure Of Joining Lakers Amid Struggles

It appears as though talks to bring 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony to the Los Angeles Lakers have stalled.

Discussions were put on hold this week after the Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, their fourth loss in five games, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Now many in Anthony’s camp are wondering if the move makes sense.

The Lakers are 4 1/2 games back of the San Antonio Spurs for the eighth and final playoff sport in the Western Conference, and Anthony had been looking for a positive conclusion to the 2018-19 season after his sudden departure from the Rockets.

The 34-year-old spent just 11 days with the Bulls after he was traded by the Houston Rockets as part of a financial deal.

Anthony reportedly was interested in signing with the Lakers, who had to wait for the March 1 deadline for players to be waived and eligible for playoff rosters. With their most recent loss to the Suns, however, the Lakers’ chances of making it into the postseason and landing Anthony have grown even slimmer.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images