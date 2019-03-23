NBA Rumors: Celtics Bringing Back Greg Monroe On 10-Day Contract

The Celtics are adding a little depth in their frontcourt for the home stretch of the regular season.

Boston has agreed on a 10-day contract with center Greg Monroe, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

This will be the second stint with the Celtics for Monroe, who signed with Boston last season after getting bought out by the Phoenix Suns. He played in 26 regular season games with the C’s, which were his third team that campaign, but was used in a limited role during the team’s playoff run, which concluded with a Game 7 loss in the conference finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Monroe signed with the Toronto Raptors this past offseason, but was traded to the Brooklyn Nets after 38 games and promptly cut.

With Aron Baynes currently nursing an ankle sprain, the signing of Monroe likely is to provide some depth as the Celtics play their final games of the season.

