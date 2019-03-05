NBA Rumors: Celtics Had Recent Interest In This Center With Vast NBA Experience

The Boston Celtics apparently feel Andrew Bogut still has something to offer.

The Celtics recently considered signing the veteran center as a free agent, Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes reported Monday, citing NBA sources. Bogut, 34, currently plays for the Sydney Kings of his native Australia’s National Basketball League, but the Golden State Warriors are expected to sign him this week for the rest of the season.

Bogut has 13 NBA seasons under his belt, primarily with the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors but most recently with the Los Angeles Lakers, for whom he played 23 games last season. Bogut has averaged 9.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per game in his NBA career.

He might have bolstered the Celtics’ frontcourt if he signed with Boston but he instead chose to return to the Warriors, with whom he spent four seasons and won an NBA championship in 2014-15.

The Philadelphia 76ers also reportedly considered signing Bogut.

