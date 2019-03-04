NBA Rumors: Execs Wonder If Kyrie Irving Will Sign This Contract In Offseason

If you think Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis have dominated NBA headlines over the course of the season, just wait until the summer rolls around.

Irving and Davis will be two of the most notable names to keep an eye on this offseason. All signs point to Irving opting out of his current contract and becoming an unrestricted free agent, while most expect the New Orleans Pelicans to trade the superstar big man.

The Boston Celtics already have been identified as a potential landing spot for Davis, as the franchise possesses more than enough future assets and young talent to facilitate a blockbuster. But re-signing Davis — who has one season left on his contract before being eligible for an opt-out ahead of the 2020-21 season — is a whole separate battle. As such, some around the league reportedly have wondered if Irving will hold off on signing a long-term deal.

“Several league front office executives I spoke with wondered: Would Irving sign a two-year contract with a player option for the second season to align his free agency with Davis’s,” The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor writes. “Irving might be prickly with the media and even those within the organization, but he is popular with fans, and players around the league like him. Irving has influence.”

While comfort comes with the security of a long-term deal, it wouldn’t be shocking if Irving ends up going the opposite route. Just look at Kevin Durant, who twice has signed short-term deals with the Warriors after joining Golden State in the summer of 2016. And given his abrupt departure from the Cleveland Cavaliers as well as Boston’s surprisingly underwhelming campaign thus far, Irving likely will do extensive due diligence before signing a long-term contract.

But regardless of the deal Irving signs this summer, there’s no doubt his impending decision will prompt shockwaves around the NBA.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports