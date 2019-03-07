NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant Have Apprehensions About Knicks

Until pen is put to paper, Boston Celtics fans will worry about Kyrie Irving possibly spurning the C’s this summer and signing with the New York Knicks.

Well, those fans might have reason to breathe a little easier.

For a while now, rumors have floated that Irving and Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant wanted to join forces in New York this summer. And though Irving back in October indicated he wanted to re-sign in Boston, he fanned the New York flames at the beginning of February by walking his commitment to the Celtics back a little bit.

But as FOX Sports 1’s Chris Broussard was explaining the ideal scenario for the Los Angeles Clippers this summer, he tucked in a nugget about Irving and Durant’s New York prospects.

“The dream scenario for the Clippers is Kawhi (Leonard) and KD,” Broussard said on FS1’s “First Things First” on Wednesday. “And I was told yesterday by a good source — we all know Kyrie and KD are considering the Knicks, right? But I was told that they have some apprehensions about New York. Why? Because of the media, which makes all the sense in the world from what we’ve seen. That could benefit the Clippers.”

In Irving’s case, it seems like the Celtics figuring their issues out and beginning to win more regularly would fix a lot of his reported reservations — and Tuesday’s dusting of the Warriors seems to be a step in the right direction. The reality is he’s so high-profile, as is Durant, that they won’t be able to avoid the media spotlight wherever they go, so over the next few months they’ll have to determine what their priorities are.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images