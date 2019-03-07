NBA Rumors: LeBron James Minutes To Be Limited For Remainder Of Season

It looks like LeBron James will be seeing less time on the court with the Los Angeles Lakers’ playoff hopes dwindling.

The Lakers front office and James have mutually agreed to limit the veteran’s playing time to 28-32 minutes per game for the remainder of the season per Yahoo Sports. James could also remain out of the lineup when the Lakers play back-to-back games.

BREAKING: @ChrisBHaynes reports Lakers will put LeBron on a minutes restriction and likely won't let him play back-to-backs. pic.twitter.com/02jI7UYIsp — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 7, 2019

LA dropped to 30-35 on the season with a loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, and has lost it’s past four straight. With the Lakers 14 1/2 games back of first in the West and 6 1/2 games behind the eighth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers, it seemed like a good decision to limit the stars minutes.

James has been the Lakers best player, even on nights when he seems disinterested in the game. In his first season with LA, he is averaging 27.1 points per game and has been crucial in what little success the team has had.

Thumbnail photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports Images