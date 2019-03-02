NESN Bruins Podcast: Assessing Win Vs. Lightning, Trade Deadline Acquisitions

The Boston Bruins are a runaway train, and they have a few new faces aboard.

With their 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at TD Garden, the Bruins are on a 15-game point streak and didn’t lose a game in regulation the entire month of February. Over the last month, the Bruins have cemented themselves among the five (you could even go as far as three) best teams in the NHL.

In this week’s episode of the “NESN Bruins Podcast,” NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen gave their assessment of the Charlie Coyle and Marcus Johansson trades, and discussed how much of a measuring stick the win over the Lightning is. They also debated over their ideal lines down the stretch once David Pastrnak returns to full health.

You can listen to the episode in the player below.

