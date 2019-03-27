NESN Red Sox Podcast: Assessing Boston’s Roster, Previewing 2019 Season

The 2019 Major League Baseball season finally is here — can you believe it?

The Boston Red Sox will begin their World Series title defense Thursday night when they visit the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of 162. Alex Cora’s team enters the season as a legitimate favorite, albeit one with no shortage of question marks.

NESN.com’s Dakota Randall, Ricky Doyle and Mike Cole took a crack at answering those questions in a special “Season Preview” edition of the “NESN Red Sox Podcast.” Chris Sale’s extension, Blake Swihart’s possible ascension, under-the-radar names and X-factors — it’s all on the table, as well as your customary picks, predictions and superlatives.

Click the link in the tweet below to listen to this week’s episode:

New NESN Red Sox Podcast: @TheRickyDoyle, @DakRandallNESN & @MikeColeNESN discuss the 2019 MLB season & where the Sox will fall in the AL East. Follow NESN Podcasts at https://t.co/HbwxHSLo4A -Sox bullpen

-Offense better than 2018?

-Chris Sale's 5 year deal

-Stanton & Yankees — NESN (@NESN) March 27, 2019

