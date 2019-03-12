New England-Based College Coaches Charged In Admissions Bribery Case

Prominent local college coaches are among those the United States Justice Department indicted Tuesday in Boston on racketeering-conspiracy charges related to college-admissions bribery.

The case centers California businessman William Rick Singer, who took $25 million in bribes from parents in exchange for helping them gain acceptance to elite colleges and universities around country between 2011 and February 2019, according to The Associated Press. Singer allegedly paid college coaches to present applicants to their respective admissions boards as recruited athletes in order to boost their chances of admissions, regardless of their ability or experience in the sport.

Law360’s Aaron Leibowitz lists other coaches named in the indictment.

Among coaches indicted (some current, some former): Stanford sailing coach John Vandemoer, Yale women's soccer coach Rudy Meredith, Georgetown tennis coach Gordon Ernst, several USC coaches, UCLA men's soccer coach Jorge Salcedo, Texas men's tennis coach Michael Center. — Aaron Leibowitz (@aaron_leib) March 12, 2019

Court documents claim former Georgetown tennis head coach Gordon Ernst lived in Falmouth, Mass., and Maryland during the time period the indictment covers.

Former Yale women’s soccer coach Rudolph “Rudy” Meredith was named one of Singer’s co-conspirators and was charged with two counts of wire fraud. Meredith pleaded guilty and was instrumental in helping authorities build their cases against others, according to The Associated Press.

Meredith, Yale’s winningest women’s soccer coach, resigned last November after 24 years at the school. Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel shared an image Tuesday of some of allegations against Meredith.

In federal college admission scandal, feds allege Yale women’s soccer coach Rudy Meredith helped non recruits get into school by saying they were recruits. Enormous payouts — $1.2 million for one applicant? pic.twitter.com/EL32hcY44a — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) March 12, 2019

Actors Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin also are among the 40-plus people the justice dept. charged.

