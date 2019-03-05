NFL Combine Standouts Include Potential Patriots QB Target Tyree Jackson

The prospect workouts have concluded, the rumors have circulated, and everyone has departed Indianapolis. The 2019 NFL Scouting Combine is over.

These are the 2019 NFL Draft prospects who most stood out in testing drills at their respective positions.

QUARTERBACK: Tyree Jackson, Buffalo

At 6-foot-7, 249 pounds, Jackson ran a 4.59-second 40-yard dash and led all quarterbacks in vertical and broad jump. If the whole quarterbacking thing doesn’t work out for him, Jackson might have a future as a tight end. He’s a projected fifth- or sixth-rounder. He met with the Patriots at the Senior Bowl.

RUNNING BACK: Alex Barnes, Kansas State

Barnes only ran a 4.59-second 40-yard dash, but he finished top five among running backs in bench press (34 reps of 225 pounds), vertical jump (38.5 inches), broad jump (126 inches), 3-cone drill (6.95 seconds) and short shuttle (4.1 seconds) at 6 feet, 226 pounds. He’s currently projected to go undrafted. That could change after his workout.

WIDE RECEIVER: Miles Boykin, Notre Dame

Boykin had one of the most complete combine performances of all time with a 4.42 second 40-yard dash, 43.5-inch vertical leap, 140-inch broad jump, 6.77-second 3-cone drill and 4.07-second short shuttle at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds. He’s a projected fourth-rounder.

TIGHT END: Noah Fant, Iowa

Fant tested like a wide receiver despite being 6-foot-4, 249 pounds. His 6.81-second 3-cone drill and 39.5-inch vertical leap were perhaps most impressive. He went into the combine as a projected second-rounder, but some are now talking first round for Fant.

OFFENSIVE TACKLE: Andre Dillard, Washington State

Dillard can move at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds. He ran a 4.96-second 40-yard dash with a 7.44-second 3-cone and 4.4-second short shuttle. He could go in the first- or second round.

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Garrett Bradbury, NC State

Bradbury is a bit undersized at 6-foot-3, 306 pounds, but his 4.92-second 40-yard dash is in the 92nd percentile for a guard or center. He also had 34 bench press reps of 225 pounds and a 7.41-second 3-cone drill. He came into the draft as a projected third-rounder.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame

Tillery is massive at 6-foot-7, 295 pounds. He’s in the 95th percentile with a 115-inch broad jump and the 93rd percentile with a 4.33-second short shuttle. He also ran a 4.93-second 40-yard dash. He could go in the first or second round.

DEFENSIVE END: Montez Sweat, Mississippi State

He ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash and aced every other test too at 6-foot-6, 260 pounds. His broad jump was over 10 feet. He’ll be a first-round pick.

LINEBACKER: Devin Bush, Michigan

Bush was one of just three linebackers who ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash Sunday. He also finished top five among linebackers with a 40.5-inch vertical leap, 124-inch broad jump and 6.93-second 3-cone drill. He’s a first- or second-rounder.

CORNERBACK: David Long, Michigan

He led all combine participants with a 6.45-second 3-cone drill and 3.97-second short shuttle. He also had a 39.5-inch vertical leap and 4.45-second 40-yard dash. He’s currently projected as a sixth- or seventh-rounder.

SAFETY: Amani Hooker, Iowa

His 4.41-second 40-yard dash, 6.91-second 3-cone drill, 20 bench press reps and 4.12-second short shuttle all were top five among safeties. He’s a projected second-round pick.

