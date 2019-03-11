NFL Free Agency Live: Latest News, Rumors As Tampering Period Begins

8 a.m ET.: The NFL league year, which is when player movement can officially start, doesn’t begin until Wednesday. But thanks to the NFL’s tampering period, we’ll get a pretty good idea who’s heading where before pen touches paper.

The legal tampering period begins Monday at noon ET, allowing teams and free agents to (officially) talk contract, and as we’ve seen in years past, it usually means a flurry of news.

We’ll be on top of it all throughout the day, so check back here for all the latest news and rumors.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images