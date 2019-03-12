NFL Insider Sheds Light On Giants’ Asking Price For Odell Beckham Jr.

One superstar wide receiver already has been moved this NFL offseason. Could Odell Beckham Jr. be the next?

The Antonio Brown saga in Pittsburgh finally is over, as the Steelers reportedly agreed to trade the veteran WR to the Oakland Raiders. The Steelers’ compensation in exchange for AB was moderate at best, as they acquired just a third- and fifth-round pick from the Black and Silver.

Don’t expect the Brown blockbuster to set any sort of bar when it comes to trades for elite wideouts, though. During Monday’s edition of “The Herd” on FS1, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer offered some insight on a potential Beckham deal.

"Teams have absolutely called and talked to the Giants and they've taken the calls and had conversations… They're certainly listening, but their asking price right now is ridiculous for him." @JayGlazer with the latest on the Giants and Odell Beckham Jr. pic.twitter.com/zeTtoqzbHs — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 11, 2019

Beckham trade rumors were all the rage to start the offseason, with the New England Patriots being identified as a potential landing spot for the three-time Pro Bowl selection. Giants general manager Dave Gettleman threw some cold water on the chatter at the NFL Scouting Combine, but a report surfaced Monday indicating New York still is involved in trade discussions for OBJ.

Talking shop is one thing, but actually executing a deal is a whole other battle. And in the case of Beckham, it looks like an interested team will have to meet a very hefty price tag for his services.

Thumbnail photo via Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK