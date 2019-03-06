NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown Trade Expected Friday, Two Teams Drop Out

The Antonio Brown trade saga reportedly is just days away from concluding.
The Pittsburgh Steelers plan to trade the disgruntled wideout by Friday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday morning, citing sources. Brown, of course, requested a trade shortly after a tumultuous end to the regular season, and since has gone on to publicly bash Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
So, who would want such an obvious locker room cancer?
Here’s the latest on the Brown sweepstakes, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport:
While it’s unclear who’s the true front-runner for Brown, Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Oakland Raiders are especially aggressive in their pursuit of a trade
As for those wondering if the New England Patriots have a chance, there are conflicting reports as to whether Pittsburgh would deal with its bitter rival.
Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images
