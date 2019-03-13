NFL Rumors: Browns Acquire Odell Beckham Jr. In Blockbuster Trade With Giants

It looks like Antonio Brown won’t be the only superstar wide receiver dealt this offseason.

Less than a week after the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly traded Brown to the Oakland Raiders, it appears Odell Beckham Jr. has a new home as well. The three-time Pro Bowl selection allegedly is on his way to joining the Cleveland Browns, as first reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. ESPN’s Adam Schefter followed up with the details of the blockbuster trade.

BREAKING: The #Browns have traded for #Giants WR Odell Beckham, sources say. The deal is done. I am not joking. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2019

Here are the trade terms: Giants recieve a first-round pick in 2019 (No. 17 overall), the Browns' second third-round pick this year and S Jabril Peppers, source tells ESPN. Browns get Odell Beckham Jr. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

One has to imagine both sides are happy with how the deal worked out. Baker Mayfield now has another high-end receiver in his arsenal, as Beckham soon will reunite with former LSU teammate Jarvis Landry. As for the Giants, they now own two of the first 17 picks in this spring’s draft and took a step in replacing safety Landon Collins, who reportedly agreed to a free-agent contract with the Washington Redskins on Monday.

The reported Beckham deal only adds to the flurry of fireworks over the past few days in the NFL, and the crazy part is, the new league year doesn’t even begin until Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports