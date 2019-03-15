NFL Rumors: Could Eric Berry Sign With Browns After Chiefs Release?

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most active teams thus far in the NFL offseason, and there’s a chance they might not be done making high-profile moves.

The Browns pulled off a stunner Tuesday night, acquiring Odell Beckham Jr. in a blockbuster trade with the New York Giants. Cleveland parted ways with Jabrill Peppers as part of the deal, but it might not be long until the franchise finds his replacement.

“They traded away safety Jabrill Peppers, who they really liked. Let’s not forget that Eric Berry, a safety that John Dorsey had in Kansas City, is now available,” NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche said Thursday on “Free Agent Frenzy.” “Let’s keep an eye to see if Berry ends up in Cleveland. That could make this defense — if Berry is healthy — even more frightening than it could be the way they’re constructed now.”

Berry’s health certainly is a concern, as the veteran safety has been limited to just four total games over the past two seasons after rupturing his Achilles in the 2017 season opener. That said, his lengthy injury history could end up being a blessing in disguise for interest teams, as the 30-year-old likely isn’t in the position to command big money on the open market.

The Browns are a logical landing spot for Berry, but Cleveland might face some competition if it truly wants to obtain his services. The Cowboys reportedly are “investigating” Berry’s health and Dallas, too, could use some help at safety.

