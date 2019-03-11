Danny Amendola Signs With Lions, Ending Patriots Reunion Talk

Danny Amendola is signing on with some familiar faces, but it’s not going to happen in New England.

The former Patriots wide receiver signed with the Detroit Lions on Monday, the team announced. ESPN’s Dianna Russini was the first to report the agreement was in place.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported the contract is a one-year deal worth a guaranteed $4.5 million, and incentives could make it worth $5.75 million.

The Miami Dolphins, who signed Amendola to a two-year, $12 million contract last offseason, released the veteran wideout last week. Amendola saw a slight dropoff in production last season with the Dolphins, but considering he was no longer catching passes from Tom Brady, it was still a pretty strong campaign. Amendola hauled in 59 passes for 575 yards with one touchdown while also contributing in the kicking game with 11 punt returns.

Amendola reportedly was interested in a reunion with the Patriots but ultimately decided to link up with former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia who is the head coach in Detroit along with Lions general manager Bob Quinn, who worked in the Patriots’ front office while Amendola was in Foxboro.

