NFL Rumors: Earl Thomas, Mark Ingram Going To Ravens As Part Of New-Look Core

The Baltimore Ravens are reloading.

The Ravens are in an offseason of change, and after losing a host of core players, Baltimore restocked Wednesday, reportedly striking deals with free agent safety Earl Thomas and free agent running back Mark Ingram.

Thomas, the former Pro Bowl safety for the Seattle Seahawks, reportedly inked a four-year, $55 million with $32 million fully guaranteed, according to reports. It’s a pricey move but also somewhat necessary for the Ravens after veteran safety Eric Weddle left to sign with the Los Angeles Rams. The obvious risk with Thomas, however, is his injury history. The 29-year-old has missed 25 games over the last three seasons, due in large part to breaking his leg twice. When healthy, though, he’s one of the best safeties in football.

Ingram, on the other hand, will sign a three-year, $15 million contract, according to ESPN. He gives the Ravens a legitimate No. 1 running back to pair with run-minded quarterback Lamar Jackson. No team ran the ball more than Baltimore since Jackson took over for the since-departed Joe Flacco, and Ingram should flourish as a featured back after sharing the load with Alvin Kamara in New Orleans.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images