NFL Rumors: Eric Rowe To Become Latest Ex-Patriot To Join Dolphins

Miami will be overflowing with former New England Patriots this season. Add cornerback Eric Rowe to that list.

Rowe, who spent the last three seasons with the Patriots, intends to sign a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Dolphins once the NFL league year opens Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport early Wednesday morning.

Rowe battled multiple groin injuries during his New England tenure — including one that sidelined him for half of the 2017 season and another that ended his 2018 campaign after just four games — but was a solid depth corner for the Patriots when healthy.

All told, the 26-year-old played in 27 of a possible 57 games (including postseason) after coming over from the Philadelphia Eagles in a September 2016 trade, tallying 17 pass breakups and two interceptions.

The move to Miami reunites Rowe with former Patriots defensive play-caller Brian Flores (now the Dolphins’ head coach) and cornerbacks coach Josh Boyer (now Miami’s defensive pass game coordinator). Flores also brought assistant coaches Chad O’Shea and Jerry Schuplinski with him from New England and signed former Patriots tight end Dwayne Allen to a two-year contract earlier this week.

The future remains uncertain for impending free agent cornerback Jason McCourty, who has expressed interest in re-signing with the Patriots. New England did make one roster move at the position Tuesday, placing a second-round restricted free agent tender on slot corner/special teams standout Jonathan Jones.

Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, Keion Crossen and Duke Dawson all are under contract for the 2019 season.

