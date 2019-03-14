NFL Rumors: Giants Show Interest In Chris Hogan; Move Would Make Sense For Wideout

Will Chris Hogan be the next New England Patriot to move on and start anew elsewhere?

Hogan, one of a handful of Patriots free agents who could have new places of employment when next season begins, is getting interest from the New York Giants, the New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard reported Thursday. Leonard cites a league source saying New York has spoken with Hogan’s representation.

Some news: According to a league source, the #Giants have talked to reps for Patriots free agent WR Chris Hogan recently. Hogan, 31, a two-time Super Bowl champ, of course out of N.J.'s Ramapo High School & Monmouth U. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) March 14, 2019

The Giants definitely would make sense for Hogan and his family. In addition to being his New Jersey ties, Hogan’s wife, Ashley, is a doctor on Long Island. Her job forced her to stay in New York while Hogan lived in New England during the season. The Patriots even did a feature on the Hogan family, documenting how Ashley drives up to New England with the couple’s two children on Fridays during the season to watch Hogan play.

Hogan also would make sense for the Giants from a football perspective, too. New York just traded away Odell Beckham Jr., leaving a pretty huge hole on the wide receiver depth chart for the Giants.

