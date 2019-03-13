NFL Rumors: Jets Win Le’Veon Bell Sweepstakes, Expected To Sign Ex-Steeler

At long last, Le’Veon Bell has found a new home.

The disgruntled former Pittsburgh Steelers running back plans to sign with the New York Jets when the NFL league year opens at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report Bell’s landing spot. The 27-year-old reportedly is headed to the Jets on a four-year, $52.5 million contract that could reach $61 million through incentives.

Le’Veon Bell’s four-year deal with the New York Jets has a max value of $61 million and includes $35 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

Bell appeared to confirm the signing on Twitter.

I’m back in the green baby, let’s get it — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 13, 2019

One of the league’s elite players at his position, Bell voluntarily sat out the entire 2018 season as part of a contract dispute. He had earned first-team All-Pro honors the previous season after amassing 1,291 rushing yards, 655 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns in 2017.

The Jets have been busy since the NFL’s legal tamper period began Monday. Before bringing Bell aboard, they reportedly agreed to deals with wide receiver Jamison Crowder and linebacker C.J. Mosely. New York intended to sign Anthony Barr, as well, before the linebacker experienced a change of heart and opted to re-sign with the Minnesota Vikings.

News of Bell’s agreement came hours after New York’s other team, the Giants, traded away Odell Beckham Jr., reportedly shipping the superstar wide receiver to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for 2019 first- and third-round draft picks and third-year safety Jabrill Peppers. Like the Bell signing, the trade cannot be made official until Wednesday afternoon.

