NFL Rumors: Le’Veon Bell Marketplace Takes Shape; Decision Coming Soon?

Le’Veon Bell has a pretty big decision to make, and he knows it as well as anyone.

The free-agent running back is the biggest domino left to fall as the NFL league year opens for business Wednesday. Despite a flurry of reported contract agreements and trades across the league, Bell remains without any sort of reported agreement.

According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, however, Bell’s market has started to really take shape, and he could have a decision as early as Tuesday. Anderson mentioned the New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills as potential landing places for Bell.

We might want to cross the Colts off that list, though. Pro Football Talk reported Tuesday that Indy, despite its ample salary cap space, is out on the 27-year-old two-time All-Pro. That’s not entirely surprising given the emergence of Marlon Mack, who might not be able to match Bell’s full production across the board but also doesn’t cost nearly as much.

The Ravens are a juicy contender, too, given their rivalry with the Pittsburgh Steelers. For what it’s worth, NBC Sports’ Peter King opined that he couldn’t see Baltimore spending the money it might require to land a player like Bell. We might also want to take Aaron Rodgers and the Packers out of contention. As interesting as that combination would be, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein says the Packers — who have been busy retooling the defense — are likely out.

There’s also this tidbit.

Le'Veon Bell changed his profile color to green 🧐 pic.twitter.com/4AYfNl96CD — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) March 12, 2019

So, congrats are in order to the Jets?

UPDATE (12:32 p.m. ET): If former NFL receiver Antonio Bryant is to be believed, we should have our answer soon.

Congrats @LeVeonBell on getting that 💰 Gonna let him tell you the team — 🆎 (@AB89x) March 12, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images