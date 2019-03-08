NFL Rumors: Martellus Bennett Interested In Joining Brother With Patriots

Tight end Martellus Bennett reportedly is interested in returning to football after the New England Patriots traded for his brother, Michael.

Martellus, who retired last offseason to pursue creative endeavors, is interested in playing for the Patriots, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Bennett brothers have never played on the same NFL team.

Martellus spent the entire 2016 season with the Patriots, helping New England defeat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. He also played two games with the Patriots in 2017 after he was waived by the Green Bay Packers.

The Patriots could use some insurance at tight end as starter Rob Gronkowski contemplates retirement. They released tight end Dwayne Allen this week. Bennett also could help form a 1-2 punch if Gronkowski decides not to retire. Both players might be more effective with fewer snaps.

The Patriots acquired Michael in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday.

