NFL Rumors: Patriots Add Depth By Signing Mike Pennel, Matt LaCosse

The New England Patriots are using Thursday to fill out the back of their roster.

The Patriots’ latest signings are tight end Matt LaCosse and defensive tackle Mike Pennel, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.

LaCosse, 26, reportedly visited the Patriots on Thursday. He had 24 catches for 250 yards with a touchdown last season with the Denver Broncos. He also has spent time with the New York Giants and New York Jets since coming into the NFL in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois.

The Patriots’ tight end depth chart now includes LaCosse, Rob Gronkowski, Ryan Izzo, Stephen Anderson and Jacob Hollister.

Pennel, 27, had 27 tackles with a pass defended last season with the Jets. The 6-foot-4, 332-pound defensive tackle came into the NFL with the Green Bay Packers in 2014 as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo.

He’ll joins a shallow defensive tackle depth chart that includes Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler, Frank Herron, Ufomba Kamalu and David Parry. Pennel could wind up being the Patriots’ starting nose tackle.

The Patriots also reportedly signed wide receivers Bruce Ellington and Maurice Harris and safety Terrence Brooks on Thursday.

