NFL Rumors: Patriots Hold Free-Agent Visit With Veteran Defensive Tackle

The New England Patriots were pretty busy Thursday afternoon, making a slew of minor transactions.

There was one player the Pats did have at Gillette Stadium for a visit, however, that was not immediately signed to a contract.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, veteran defensive tackle Bennie Logan had a visit with the Patriots.

As you can see, Logan has had a little trouble sticking with just one team since his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles ended.

The 29-year-old has been a somewhat productive player over his career, but his best campaign is a few seasons behind him. With the Eagles in 2014, he started all 16 regular season games, recording 45 solo tackles and 12 assists on tackles. He also forced a fumble and had a quarterback hit that season.

In 2018 with the Tennessee Titans, he appeared in 15 games, posting five solo tackles.

The Patriots already reportedly signed a defensive tackle Thursday, inking Mike Pennel to a deal.

