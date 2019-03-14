NFL Rumors: Patriots Hosting Tight End Matt LaCosse On Free Agent Visit

Former Denver Broncos tight end Matt LaCosse plans to visit the New England Patriots on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle was the first to report LaCosse’s visit.

LaCosse, 26, spent most of the 2018 season as Denver’s primary backup tight end behind starter Jacob Heuerman, catching 24 passes for 250 yards and one touchdown.

It was a breakout year for the Illinois product, who caught three passes for the New York Giants as an undrafted rookie in 2015, missed the entire 2016 season with a knee injury and didn’t catch a pass during the 2017 campaign, which he split between the Giants and Broncos.

Denver declined to tender LaCosse’s contract last week, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Listed at 6-foot-6, 255 pounds, LaCosse is more skilled as a receiver than as a blocker. Mike Klis of KUSA reported the Broncos intend to swap him out with a more blocking-focused tight end this offseason

The Patriots cut ties with their own blocking tight end, Dwayne Allen, ahead of free agency. They now have just Jacob Hollister, Stephen Anderson and Ryan Izzo on their depth chart behind star Rob Gronkowski, who has yet to announce whether he plans to play this season.

Hollister and Anderson both are “move” tight ends with limited blocking ability. Izzo was considered a strong blocker coming out of Florida State, but he spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve after being drafted in the seventh round last year.

Expect the Patriots to add at least one or two bodies to that group through either free agency or the draft.

