NFL Rumors: Patriots, Stephen Gostkowski Progressing Toward New Contract

After reportedly reworking All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore’s contract, the New England Patriots now have the available funds to pay kicker Stephen Gostkowski.

And it sounds like that could happen soon. The Patriots and Gostkowski, an unrestricted free agent, are progressing toward a new contract, NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran reported Friday.

Gostkowski, 35, last signed a four-year, $17.2 million extension with the Patriots in 2015. The Patriots currently have over $8 million in cap space.

Gostkowski made 84.4 percent of the field goals and 98 percent of the extra points he attempted in 2018. Of his five missed field goals, three came from 50 yards or longer, however.

Gostkowski was 10-of-10 on extra points and 5-of-6 on field goals in the postseason.

Gostkowski was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of Memphis to replace Adam Vinatieri as New England’s kicker. He’s played in six Super Bowls, winning three, since joining the team. He’s a four-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro.

