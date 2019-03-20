NFL Rumors: Patriots To Pay Phillip Dorsett These Salary, Bonuses Under New Contract

Phillip Dorsett will earn slightly more from playing football in 2019 than he did last year.

The New England Patriots wide receiver’s new contract will pay him a higher salary and hit the team’s salary cap harder than in 2018, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Wednesday, citing sources. Dorsett re-signed with the Patriots last week, bolstering the team’s depth at wide receiver at a time when their options are thin at the position.

Source: Patriots WR Philip Dorsett's 1-year deal includes a $500K signing bonus, a $1.5M base salary and $600K in per-game roster bonuses. He counts $2.6M against the salary cap. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 20, 2019

The Patriots paid Dorsett a base salary of $1,094,373 in 2018 with a combined $150,000 in roster and workout bonuses, according to Sportrac, under terms of his tweaked contract.

The 26-year-old was the Patriots’ No. 3/4 wide receiver last season, catching 32 passes for 290 yards with three touchdowns in 16 regular-season games. He caught five passes for 70 yards with two touchdowns in the playoffs.

Dorsett currently is No. 2 receiver on the Patriots’ depth chart behind Julain Edelman. New England is almost certainly expected to add receivers, with whom Dorsett will have to compete, this offseaason.

The Patriots acquired Dorsett from the Indianapolis Colts in September 2017 in a trade that sent quarterback Jacoby Brissett the other way.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images