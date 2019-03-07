NFL Rumors: Patriots Tried Trading For This Wide Receiver Last Season

It’s no surprise the New England Patriots were in the market for a wide receiver not being as strong in that department last season. But the team reportedly tried to land a veteran wideout.

The Patriots reportedly tried to add Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb via trade last season, per the Athletic’s Jay Glazer. The Patriots still will be in the running for a “top-flight receiver” this season Glazer said, and Cobb could be a solid addition to the roster.

Cobb is set to become a free agent after spending eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers when the NFL league year begins March 14

New England reportedly has been linked to a possible Odell Beckham Jr. trade, but Cobb could be a slightly more realistic option price-tag wise.

Cobb was targeted 675 times with 470 receptions, 5,524 receiving yards, 352 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns while with Green Bay.

