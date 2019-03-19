NFL Rumors: Randall Cobb Joining Cowboys; Patriots’ Wideout Options Dwindling

Cross Randall Cobb’s name off the list of potential New England Patriots wide receivers.

Cobb, who spent his first eight NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers, agreed to terms on a one-year, $5 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports. Jay Glazer of FOX Sports and The Athletic was the first to report the deal.

Cobb had been mentioned as a potential target for the receiver-needy Patriots, who have added just two low-level wideouts (Bruce Ellington and Maurice Harris) since NFL free agency began last week. The Patriots also re-signed Phillip Dorsett and tendered restricted free agent Josh Gordon, but with Gordon currently serving an indefinite suspension, New England lacks a quality No. 2 option behind Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman.

Headlining the list of available receivers is Cobb’s former Packers teammate, Jordy Nelson, who was released by the Oakland Raiders last week. The Patriots reportedly are among the teams interested in the 33-year-old Nelson, who caught 63 passes for 739 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Other unsigned wideouts include Jermaine Kearse, Pierre Garcon, Michael Crabtree, Dontrelle Inman, Aldrick Robinson and Chris Hogan, who’s yet to find a new home after spending the last three seasons in Foxboro.

The Patriots were finalists in the bidding for slot receivers Adam Humphries (who signed with the Tennessee Titans) and Cole Beasley (Buffalo Bills) and reportedly showed interest in Golden Tate, as well, before he landed with the New York Giants.

Cobb, who turns 29 this summer played in just nine games for Green Bay last season, finishing with 38 catches for 383 yards and two touchdowns. He joins a Cowboys receiving corps that features Amari Cooper, Allen Hurns, Michael Gallup and Tavon Austin.

