NFL Rumors: Steelers’ Antonio Brown ‘Not Worth The Price’ For Broncos

We now know there is one less team that is out of the Antonio Brown sweepstakes.

The disgruntled Steelers wide receiver has been in a messy situation with Pittsburgh since his Week 17 benching. Plenty of rumors swirled about a rift between Brown and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger before the wideout absolutely shredded the QB.

Pittsburgh and Brown have mutually agreed to part ways, and the Steelers believe they’ll be able to trade him by March 17 . While he likely will have plenty of suitors inquiring about his services, there is one team that believes Brown is “not worth the price.”

The Broncos have a good amount of cap space heading into the 2019 NFL season. But according to 9News’ Mike Klis, Denver has no interest in trying to acquire the seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

At start of combine, I got emphatic 'NO' when I asked source close to Elway if Broncos interested in Antonio Brown. I just circled back and was told by same source close to Elway the Broncos are NOT – and have not been – involved in Antonio Brown. Not worth the price. #9sports https://t.co/NU5lMP1anI — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) March 4, 2019

Denver agreed to trade for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, so giving him a weapon like Brown certainly would be helpful to a team that finished 6-10-0 in 2018. But it seems using the rest of what will be left of the Broncos’ cap space after Flacco’s contract is factored in just isn’t worth using up (let alone what the Steelers may ask in return for Brown) to try to get Brown in a Denver uniform.

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images