NFL Rumors: These Five Teams Involved In Le’Veon Bell Sweepstakes

Reported lucrative deals were handed out left and right Monday, but arguably the most talented NFL free agent currently remains without a contract agreement.

Le’Veon Bell finally got his wish after a dysfunctional/nonexistent final season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers opted against trying the franchise tag route (again) with Bell, which in turn vaulted the star running back into the open market.

The Jets appear to be the favorites to land Bell, but according to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano, New York faces no shortage of competition in trying to obtain the dual-threat back’s services.

I've heard from multiple NFL sources who tell me they believe the Jets are still the favorites to land Le'Veon Bell. The Bears, 49ers, Eagles and Raiders are other teams I've heard mentioned in connection with the Bell sweepstakes. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 11, 2019

The Oakland Raiders arguably are the most intriguing team on this list. Not only did the Black and Silver reportedly agree to trade for Antonio Brown, they also reworked his contract to make him the highest-paid wide receiver in the league. And on the topic of hefty deals, the Raiders allegedly made Trent Brown the highest-paid offensive tackle in NFL history Monday when the two sides agreed to a four-year deal. Given that Bell undoubtedly is eyeing a lofty contract himself, one has to wonder just how much Oakland would be willing to spend.

All five teams listed have a void needed to be filled at running back. And in the case of Bell, it sure seems like he’ll wind up with the team that opens up its wallet the most.

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images