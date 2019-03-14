NFL Rumors: This Team ‘Investigating’ Eric Berry’s Health After Chiefs Release

Wednesday marked the end of an era in Kansas City.

The Chiefs elected to release Eric Berry on the first day of the new NFL year. Berry, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, was named to five Pro Bowls and earned three first-team All-Pro nods over the course of nine seasons in Kansas City.

It will be intriguing to see what kind of interest Berry generates on the open market, especially considering the veteran safety was limited to four total games over the past two seasons combined. As such, one reportedly interested team is doing its due diligence before giving Berry a real look.

Berry hasn’t been able to catch a break for the bulk of his NFL career. The 30-year-old tore his ACL in the 2011 season opener only to have a bout with lymphoma that cut his 2014 campaign short. The past two seasons have been equally troubling for Berry, who ruptured his Achilles in the 2017 opener which forced him to miss the rest of that campaign and the majority of last season.

That said, it could be a low-risk, high-reward move for the Cowboys. Dallas was viewed by most as the favorite to land Earl Thomas in free agency, but the former Seattle Seahawk ultimately earned a lucrative deal with the Baltimore Ravens. Given all things considered, Berry likely wouldn’t command much from a financial standpoint, and if he stays healthy, he could provide a boost to a Cowboys defense that was fairly strong last season.

But whether it’s with Dallas or not, it’s fair to assume all football fans hope to see Berry on the field in the upcoming season.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports