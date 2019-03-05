NFL Rumors: This Team ‘Undeniably The Favorite’ To Land Le’Veon Bell

Le’Veon Bell is set to hit the NFL free agent market after the Pittsburgh Steelers decided not to place the franchise tag on the star running back.

Bell sat out the entirety of the 2018 season due to not being able to come to terms on a contract with Pittsburgh. The 27-year-old likely will seek a lucrative, long-term deal. He reportedly already has some suitors eyeing his services, but AFC East team reportedly has emerged as the favorite.

The Athletic’s Connor Hughes reported Monday citing a “high-profile agent” the New York Jets are “undeniably the favorite” to lock up the three-time Pro Bowl selection. Bell certainly would add a spark to a New York team that finished 4-12 last year, as well as provide a big weapon for quarterback Sam Darnold.

While the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been connected to Bell, the Jets may have the best shot at getting him in a green and white uniform due to the flexibility with the salary cap.

But after all is said and done, it may very well come down to which team can fork over the most money for Bell.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images