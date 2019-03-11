NFL Rumors: Titans Outbid Patriots To Sign Slot Receiver Adam Humphries

The New England Patriots reportedly made a play for one of the top slot receivers available in free agency Monday but weren’t willing to fork over the necessary cash.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Patriots were in the running to sign former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Adam Humphries but were outbid by the Tennessee Titans, who gave Humphries a four-year, $36 million contract.

The Titans were bidding against the New England Patriots for Humphries all day per source. In the end, the Titans land him. https://t.co/kTP3eWKz3Z — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 11, 2019

Humphries, who set career highs with 76 catches, 816 yards and five touchdowns this past season, often was mentioned as a potential Patriots target during the leadup to free agency.

The 25-year-old became the second slot receiver to command big money Monday after Jamison Crowder reportedly agreed to a three-year, $28.5 million deal with the New York Jets that includes $17 million in guaranteed money. Neither signing can be made official until the NFL league year opens Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

The Patriots have a glaring need at receiver with only Julian Edelman, Braxton Berrios, Damoun Patterson and special teamer Matthew Slater currently under contract for the 2019 season. Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson all are set to hit free agency this week.

