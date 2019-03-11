NFL Rumors: Trent Brown Signing With Raiders, Will Be Highest-Paid Tackle In History

Less than 10 minutes into the NFL’s legal tampering period, New England Patriots left tackle Trent Brown already had found a new home.

Brown, who started every game as Tom Brady’s blindside protector in 2018, agreed to terms on a four-year, $66 million contract with the Oakland Raiders that will make him the highest-paid offensive tackle in NFL history, according to multiple reports Monday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report news of the deal, which reportedly includes $36.75 million in guaranteed money. Brown cannot officially sign until the NFL league year begins Wednesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-8, 380-pound Brown played just one season in New England after coming over from the San Francisco 49ers in a trade completed during the 2018 NFL Draft. The 25-year-old proved to be an excellent addition for the Super Bowl LIII champs, seamlessly transitioning from right tackle — his primary position in San Francisco — to the left side to replace longtime starter Nate Solder.

Patriots left tackles now have earned big-money deals elsewhere in back-to-back offseasons. Solder signed with the New York Giants for four years and $62 million last spring.

With Brown out of the picture, 2018 first-round draft pick Isaiah Wynn now projects as New England’s starting left tackle for the 2019 season. Wynn was expected to compete with Brown for that spot last summer, but the Georgia product tore his Achilles in the preseason and missed his entire rookie year.

Wynn congratulated Brown on Twitter shortly after Monday’s news broke.

BROKE THE F***ING BANK!!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 — Isaiah Wynn (@iwynn77) March 11, 2019

He earned EVERY last cent. Proud af of big bro. Def paved the way ✊🏾 — Isaiah Wynn (@iwynn77) March 11, 2019

Starting right tackle Marcus Cannon has three years remaining on his Patriots contract. Top backup LaAdrian Waddle is set to hit free agency.

