NFL Rumors: Trey Flowers To Sign With Lions, Reunite With Matt Patricia

The New England Patriots’ top two free agents both will be signing elsewhere later this week.

Hours after offensive tackle Trent Brown’s record-breaking deal with the Oakland Raiders was reported, news broke Monday that defensive end Trey Flowers had agreed to terms on a five-year contract with the Detroit Lions.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report Flowers’ impending signing, which cannot be made official until the NFL league year opens Wednesday afternoon. The contract will pay Flowers around $16 million to $17 million annually, per reports.

The move to Detroit reunites Flowers with Matt Patricia, who spent a decade as the Patriots’ defensive coordinator before taking over as head coach of the Lions last offseason. Patricia coached Flowers in each of his first three NFL seasons.

Detroit also added two other ex-Patriots on Monday, signing wide receiver Danny Amendola and reportedly agreeing to terms on a deal that would make Justin Coleman the league’s highest-paid nickel cornerback.

The Patriots began planning for life after Flowers — their leader in sacks, quarterback hits and tackles for loss in each of the last three seasons — over the weekend by working out a trade for Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett. That trade is expected to be finalized Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Bennett, who tallied nine sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 30 QB hits in his lone season in Philly, joins Adrian Clayborn, Deatrich Wise, Derek Rivers, Ufomba Kamalu and Keionta Davis on the Patriots’ D-end depth chart.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images