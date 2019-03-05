NFL Rumors: Who Patriots’ Josh Gordon Is Working Out With In Florida

Few people can relate to Josh Gordon, but Tim Montgomery might.

Montgomery, one of the most well-known sprinters in Team USA history, has been through hell and back. A gold medal winner in the 2000 Olympics, Montgomery since has seen his records stripped for using performance-enhancing drugs (he was a key figure in the BALCO scandal), been convicted in a New York check fraud scheme and served nearly five years in prison for selling heroin in Virginia.

These days, Montgomery is doing his best to lead a better life and to help others. And Gordon, the New England Patriots receiver currently serving yet another suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, certainly qualifies as someone who could use some guidance.

If you’ve been following Gordon’s Instagram in recent days, you already know he’s been working out at a fitness center Gainesville, Fla. And, as it turns out, the 27-year-old has been putting in work with Montgomery, TMZ Sports reported Tuesday.

“We’re told the two have been grinding six days a week for several hours a day, focusing on speed and power,” TMZ wrote.

Whether Montgomery can be a positive influence on Gordon is anyone’s guess. But again, he might be one of the few people available to Gordon who can understand what it’s like to be one of the most dominant athletes in their respective sport, only to experience a tragic fall from grace.

In case you need a refresher on Montgomery’s story, this video should help:

