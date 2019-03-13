NFL Rumors: Why Giants Decided To Cut Bait In Odell Beckham Jr. Trade

The New York Giants sent shock waves around the NFL, and Twitter, when they decided to pull the trigger on a trade that sent Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.

The Giants we’re able to get a pretty decent haul in return for the superstar wide receiver, receiving two draft picks, including a first-rounder in this year’s draft, and safety Jabrill Peppers. But many fans understandably were outraged by the move, and were questioning general manager Dave Gettleman for cutting bait with one of the league’s stars.

But according to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano, the Giants had their reasons for moving on from the 26-year-old.

“He had become too much of a pain in the ass,” a source told Vacchiano. “And there was a real fear that eventually it would get worse.”

The relationship between Beckham Jr. and the Giants wasn’t always the smoothest. But Gettleman remained pretty adamant that the Giants weren’t shopping the wideout, who they recently signed to a five-year extension.

But ultimately, the team decided the best move was to ship Beckham Jr. out and try to rebuild around running back Saquon Barkley and a bevy of draft picks.

