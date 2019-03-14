NFL Rumors: Wideouts Bruce Ellington, Maurice Harris Visiting Patriots In Free Agency

The New England Patriots reportedly are hosting two free agent wideouts Wednesday as they look to continue to reassemble their receiving corps.

Bruce Ellington and Maurice Harris both are set to visit the Patriots on Thursday, according to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates. NFL Media’s Mike Garafalo was the first to report Harris’ visit.

Ellington began last season with the Houston Texans before being released in late October and signing with the Detroit Lions. He replaced Golden Tate as the Lions’ primary slot receiver and caught 23 passes in his first four games with the team, but a hamstring injury ended his season in December.

The Patriots know Ellington well from his time with the Texans. The 27-year-old played against the Patriots three times in 2017 and 2018, totaling 12 catches, 189 yards and two touchdowns in those games.

The 5-foot-9, 200-pound Ellington also has extensive experience as a return man — an area of need for the Patriots following receiver/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson’s decision to sign with the Chicago Bears.

Harris, meanwhile, spent the last three years in Washington after signing with the Redskins as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He caught just 12 passes over his first two seasons — though one was a highlight-reel 36-yard touchdown grab — before breaking out with 28 catches for 304 yards in 2018.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Harris, like Ellington, can play in the slot, doing so on 45 percent of his snaps last season, per Pro Football Focus. The Redskins also occasionally used the 26-year-old as a kick and punt returner.

After re-signing Phillip Dorsett on Wednesday, the Patriots have six receivers under contract for the 2019 season: Julian Edelman, Dorsett, Braxton Berrios, Damoun Patterson, Matthew Slater and the suspended Josh Gordon. Chris Hogan currently is a free agent.

