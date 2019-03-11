NFL Rumors: Will Le’Veon Bell Reunite With Antonio Brown On Raiders?

Could the Oakland Raiders recruit not one, but two “Killer B’s” this offseason.

The Raiders are considered sleepers to sign free-agent running back Le’Veon Bell, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning via Twitter. Bell seeks a big payday in free agency, and the Raiders might accommodate him following their trade for Antonio Brown, his former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate.

One sleeper team for RB Le’Veon Bell: The #Raiders. He’ll have a ton of suitors, but Oakland will be ready and is willing to spend for star power even after acquiring Antonio Brown. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2019

After acquiring Brown, the Raiders signed him to a three-year $50.125 million contract, with $30.125 million guaranteed, making him the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver.

Bell might ink a similar deal with Oakland, according to Spotrac.

It’s perfectly possible, if not likely, that the #Raiders offer Le’Veon Bell the exact same 3 year, $50M-ish, $30M-ish guaranteed contract in a few days. — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 10, 2019

Bell, 27, sat out the entire 2018 season after failing to agree to a long-term contract with Pittsburgh and refusing to play under the franchise tag for a second consecutive season. Prior to that he was a two-time first-team All-Pro running back and also earned three Pro Bowl appearances.

If the Raiders’ interest in Bell is genuine, they won’t be his only suitors. A high-profile agent anonymously told The Athletic’s Connor Hughes last Monday the New York Jets are “undeniably the favorite” to sign Bell. NBC Sports’ Peter King backed up Hughes’ scoop Monday, when he reported “smart football people” believe the Jets are leading the chase for Bell. However, King added the Washington Redskins and Miami Dolphins also will contend for Bell’s services.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images