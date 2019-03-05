NHL Executives Have No Plans, No Desire To Alter Playoff Format

Fans are just going to have to live with the NHL’s much-maligned playoff format.

Ever since the NHL moved to its current format, fans have been clamoring for a readjustment. But a new playoff format “is not on the agenda” at this week’s general manager meetings in Florida, NHL executive vice president Collin Campbell said, according to TSN.

Under the current format, which was introduced in 2013, the top three teams in each division round out the first 12 playoff spots, six teams per conference. The wildcard slots in each division are filled by the next two teams that place highest in the conference based on their regular-season record, regardless of division.

If the regular season ended Tuesday, three of the league’s top five teams would be guaranteed to be eliminated by the second round of the postseason this year, TSN’s Frank Seravalli points out.

Deputy commissioner Bill Daly and commissioner Gary Bettman, however, both support the current playoff format, as do many of the general managers in the NHL.

“I would say that there doesn’t appear to be a consensus or desire for change,” Daly said, per TSN. “The current system has done what it was intended to do. It’s emphasized and featured rivalries in early round match ups. And that has generated enhanced interest and better (television) ratings.”

With no changes to the current format in sight, hockey fans will have to be patient if they want their wish to be granted.

