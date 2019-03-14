NHL Odds: Bruins Betting Underdogs Vs. Jets In Road Trip Finale

The Boston Bruins will be looking to avoid losing three straight games in regulation time for the first time since early December when they visit the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday as +100 underdogs on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston has come out flat after avoiding losing in 60 minutes in 19 straight contests, dropping decisive decisions in the first two dates of the three-game road trip that ends with Thursday night’s Bruins vs. Jets betting matchup at MTS Centre.

The Bruins opened their current road trip with a 4-2 loss in Pittsburgh as +100 underdogs on Sunday, and followed up with a disappointing performance in a 7-4 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets as a -115 wager on Tuesday, which also marked the most goals the club has allowed since an 8-5 loss to Vancouver at TD Garden on November 8.

With Tuesday’s defeat, the Bruins are now poised to lose four in a row on the road for the first time since the final week of last season. The Bruins maintain a narrow lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs for second place in the Atlantic Division standings, but have seen their position on the NHL futures slightly diminished, tumbling to +1000 on the Stanley Cup odds.

Boston has also enjoyed steady success in meetings with Western Conference opponents, posting a 19-4-5 record including wins in six of seven road dates with teams from the West.

But the Bruins have dropped two in a row to the Jets, who enter Thursday’s clash pegged as -120 home chalk. Winnipeg has been contending with struggles of its own in recent days, falling to defeat in two of its last three games, capped by a 5-4 loss to the visiting San Jose Sharks as a -130 wager on Tuesday night.

Overall, the Jets have posted wins in just six of their past 17 contests, but have also managed to weather the storm in the NHL standings, where they hold a slim one-point lead over the Nashville Predators for first place in the Central Division.

But home wins have been scarce during the Jets’ current swoon, with the club losing five of their past seven while surrendering 3.57 goals per game. However, the Jets managed to escape with a 4-3 win in Boston as +135 underdogs on January 29, and tallied a 5-4 victory when the Bruins last visited town in March of last year.

